CPC suspends cargo operations after UAV attack on Novorossiysk

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) suspended cargo operations following a nighttime attack by Ukrainian UAVs and damage to the administrative building of the marine terminal near Novorossiysk.

According to Report, the CPC press service stated:

"As a result of the nighttime UAV strike on the municipal district of Novorossiysk, the administrative building of the CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk sustained damage from the UAV warhead"s striking elements. The main control center of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, from which the operation of the entire Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline system in Russia and Kazakhstan is monitored, is located in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties, as personnel were evacuated to shelters immediately after the citywide air-raid signal was announced.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, during a nighttime drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, damaged an oil loading terminal and a landing ship.