Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

Colombia's president accused Washington of violating his country's sovereignty and killing a fisherman, shortly after US leader Donald Trump confirmed that US forces carried out another strike in his military campaign against "narcoterrorists," Report informs via AFP.

Trump has waged an unprecedented military campaign that he says is aimed at choking the flow of drugs from Latin America to the United States.

Washington says its operations have dealt a decisive blow to drug trafficking, but it has provided no evidence that the people killed -- at least 27 so far -- were drug smugglers.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X that "US government officials have committed murder and violated our sovereignty in our territorial waters. Fisherman Alejandro Carranza had no ties to drug traffickers and his daily activity was fishing."

Carranza was reportedly killed in a September strike by US forces on his boat while he was fishing the Caribbean, according to video testimony of his family members shared by the president on X.