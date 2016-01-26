 Top
    Cold snap kills 5 in Thailand

    Cold continental anticyclone from China affected Thailand

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Sharp cold snap in Thailand has caused the death of five people in northern and central provinces of the Kingdom. Report informs citing the Tass, it was informed by Thai PBS.

    As noted, the majority of victims of the cold - lonely elderly. Doctors say that death could occur as a result of chronic diseases, aggravated against the background of hypothermia.

    Thailand is located in the subequatorial zone.Majority of houses not adapted to the low temperatures.

    According to the Meteorological Department of Thailand, weather changes caused by the influence of an anticyclone, which came to the territory of the Kingdom from China on Sunday.

