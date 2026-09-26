Anar Guliyev: Baku White City project creates new opportunities for urban development, investment

The Baku White City project creates new opportunities for urban development and investment, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Baku White City project is a clear example of how environmental rehabilitation and the development of a former industrial area can unlock significant urban development and investment potential: "Historically known as Black City, the area had been affected by industrial activity and oil production for more than a century. Through environmental rehabilitation and comprehensive redevelopment, the area is being transformed into a modern mixed-use urban district combining residential, commercial, cultural, recreational and public spaces."

He added that this demonstrates how urban regeneration can create value at several levels: "Environmental restoration returns land and improves the urban environment, redevelopment creates new economic activities, while integrated planning opens up new opportunities for investment, housing, services and public life."