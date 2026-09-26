Fuad Naghiyev: Added value from tourism activities reached nearly 7B manats last year

Tourism has become an important component of the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy over the past years, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at a panel held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

According to him, last year, the added value generated by tourism-related activities amounted to nearly 7 billion manats ($4.1 billion): "The sector's share in the national economy reached approximately 5.4%, exceeding the pre-pandemic level. In 2025 alone, tourism services generated approximately $2 billion in foreign currency revenues. These figures show that tourism is an investment sector that also has a strong impact on many other areas of the economy."

He particularly highlighted the newly adopted State Program on Tourism Development for 2026-2030. He noted that the program represents a new stage in Azerbaijan's tourism policy.