Baku to transition to polycentric urban model by 2040

Baku will transition to a polycentric urban model by 2040, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, this is becoming an important component of creating competitive and future-ready cities: "This approach is particularly evident in the case of Baku. The Baku Master Plan until 2040 sets out a polycentric, interconnected and balanced urban vision consisting of a main center, regional and local sub-centers, supported by improved transport infrastructure and green networks."

Guliyev noted that the plan, covering the capital's entire administrative territory of 212,300 hectares, provides a long-term framework for the development of new urban areas, the regeneration of existing areas and the creation of new investment opportunities: "The goal is not simply to ensure growth, but also to shape the quality and structure of this growth. One of the important directions of this transformation is the regeneration of former industrial zones."