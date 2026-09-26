12 cities, 11 settlements in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur planned for development

The development of 12 cities and 11 settlements in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is being planned in an integrated manner, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's goal is to ensure that sustainability and investment attractiveness develop in parallel: "This approach is not limited to Baku. The reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur represents a new stage in Azerbaijan's spatial development. We are not simply restoring infrastructure and settlements, but also creating new urban and economic centers supported by modern transport connectivity, social infrastructure and renewable energy potential."

Guliyev emphasized that the scale of this transformation is significant: "The integrated planning framework for the liberated territories covers an area of approximately 13,600 square kilometers, including 12 cities, 11 settlements and nearly 900 villages. The projected population is approximately 1.1 million people. However, the significance of this transformation is not limited to its scale but is reflected in the comprehensive approach we are applying. Urban planning is carried out together with transport connectivity, economic activity, environmental management, energy systems, social infrastructure and demographic development."

He added that the liberated territories are being connected through new highways, railways and airports: "The region has also been declared a 'green energy zone.' This creates opportunities not only in construction and real estate, but also in renewable energy, tourism, hospitality, logistics, industry and modern urban planning. This process is creating a new geography of investment for Azerbaijan and carries broader strategic significance. The development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur strengthens links between communities, economic centers and markets, while also enhancing Azerbaijan's role as a regional transport-logistics and investment hub."