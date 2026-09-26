SOCAR implements project to decommission Soviet-era abandoned wells

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) is implementing a project to decommission and conserve abandoned wells dating back to the Soviet era, SOCAR Vice President's Deputy for Energy Transition, Environment and Decarbonization Hikmat Abdullayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), Report informs.

According to him, the program covers thousands of wells: "The infrastructure around some of these facilities has been destroyed, severely limiting access to them. Work on other wells is technically easier, and SOCAR is already carrying out activities in this direction."

Abdullayev noted that the process includes conducting preliminary studies, collecting data, obtaining the relevant permits and subsequent monitoring.

The SOCAR representative noted that work at accessible and technically less complex facilities takes approximately one month after all state permits have been obtained: "In more complex cases, the process can take up to a year, as there may be a need to import missing equipment, conduct more detailed assessments and carry out underwater surveys involving remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)."