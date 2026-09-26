Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    SOCAR implements project to decommission Soviet-era abandoned wells

    Energy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 12:28
    SOCAR implements project to decommission Soviet-era abandoned wells

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) is implementing a project to decommission and conserve abandoned wells dating back to the Soviet era, SOCAR Vice President's Deputy for Energy Transition, Environment and Decarbonization Hikmat Abdullayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), Report informs.

    According to him, the program covers thousands of wells: "The infrastructure around some of these facilities has been destroyed, severely limiting access to them. Work on other wells is technically easier, and SOCAR is already carrying out activities in this direction."

    Abdullayev noted that the process includes conducting preliminary studies, collecting data, obtaining the relevant permits and subsequent monitoring.

    The SOCAR representative noted that work at accessible and technically less complex facilities takes approximately one month after all state permits have been obtained: "In more complex cases, the process can take up to a year, as there may be a need to import missing equipment, conduct more detailed assessments and carry out underwater surveys involving remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)."

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    SOCAR istismardan çıxarılmış quyuların konservasiyası üzrə layihə həyata keçirir
    SOCAR реализует проект по консервации выведенных из эксплуатации скважин
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed