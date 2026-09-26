SOCAR plans to conduct emissions monitoring using own resources

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) intends to conduct emissions monitoring entirely using its own resources, SOCAR Vice President's Deputy for Energy Transition, Environment and Decarbonization Hikmat Abdullayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), Report informs.

"In every stage of the work to reduce methane emissions - from on-site measurements to analytics - we have engaged foreign experts, while at the same time including obligations in contracts related to training our staff. Our main goal is to carry out this entire range of activities solely using our own capabilities and to develop the relevant competencies within the country. Due to the tightening of the European Union's regulations on methane, compliance with these standards is becoming a regulatory requirement. We are taking proactive steps," he emphasized.

According to him, the company's specialized subsidiaries have been involved in addressing this issue, and the process of developing internal resources is ongoing: "At the same time, in the long term, reducing methane emissions pays for itself through returning the raw material to the system."