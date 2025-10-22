Coalition of willing to mull Europe's peace plan for Ukraine in London

The Coalition of the Willing assisting Kyiv plans to discuss a 12-point plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting in the British capital on October 24, The Daily Telegraph noted citing sources, Report informs.

The peace proposal was developed by European countries together with Kyiv and resembles the ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip drawn up by the US.

The Daily Telegraph says that the idea of playing up to the American ego belongs to the British Prime Minister's advisor on national security, Jonathan Powell.

As Bloomberg previously noted, implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump.

The plan includes providing security guarantees to Ukraine, its early accession to the EU, and a gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia.

All these points will be implemented only after Russia and Ukraine agree to a ceasefire.

The details of the plan are still being discussed and may change, the agency says.

According to sources, any proposal must be approved by the United States, and European officials may fly to Washington this week.