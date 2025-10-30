Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    China-US trade deal could be signed next week

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 16:43
    China-US trade deal could be signed next week

    The US and China could sign a trade agreement as soon as next week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Report informs via Reuters.

    "The Kuala Lumpur agreement was finished in the middle of the night last night, so I expect we will exchange signatures possibly as soon as next week," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

    United States China trade deal
    США и Китай могут подписать торговое соглашение уже на следующей неделе

    Latest News

    17:46

    Iran appoints new ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia

    Region
    17:42

    Russia resumes military flights between Syria, Libya after five-month pause

    Other countries
    17:37

    Macron congratulates Pashinyan on establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku

    Other countries
    17:29
    Photo

    UAE, Azerbaijan emphasize deeper cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields

    Milli Majlis
    17:24

    EDB: Approved non-sovereign operations exceed $2.6B in Azerbaijan from 2008 to 2025

    Finance
    17:07

    Azerbaijan discusses application of AI solutions with Chinese company

    ICT
    16:52

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds

    Business
    16:43

    China-US trade deal could be signed next week

    Other countries
    16:40

    Erdogan and German Chancellor Merz hold closed-door talks in Ankara

    Region
    All News Feed