Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - Xi

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 12:23
    China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - Xi

    China and the United States need to take steps toward peaceful coexistence, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, Report informs.

    "Both sides need to pave the right path toward a new era in which the two great powers, China and the US, peacefully coexist," Xi said in a written message published by China Central Television on the first day of his state visit to the US.

    "I hope to have an in-depth exchange of views with President Trump on key issues concerning our countries and the global situation, further strengthen constructive and strategically stable ties between China and the US, and expand opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between our countries in all areas," he stressed.

    Xi Jinping People's Republic of China (PRC) United States of America
    Si Cinpin: Çin və ABŞ dinc yanaşı yaşamaq üçün şərait yaratmalıdır
    Си Цзиньпин призвал Китай и США проложить путь к мирному сосуществованию
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