Armenia, US discuss implementation of TRIPP project
Region
- 24 September, 2026
- 19:19
Armenian Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Lilit Makunts and US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia David Allen discussed the progress of the TRIPP (Trump Route) project, as well as the peace process between Yerevan and Baku.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, the sides emphasized the importance of taking consistent steps to strengthen peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan during the talks.
Ermənistan və ABŞ TRIPP layihəsinin icrasını müzakirə edib
Армения и США обсудили реализацию проекта TRIPP
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