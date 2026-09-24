Jeyhun Bayramov discusses strategic partnership agenda with Moldovan counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popșoi, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers discussed the strategic partnership agenda between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue and deepening mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations, the OSCE and others.

They also exchanged views on regional security issues.