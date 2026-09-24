Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses strategic partnership agenda with Moldovan counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 19:04
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses strategic partnership agenda with Moldovan counterpart

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popșoi, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers discussed the strategic partnership agenda between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue and deepening mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations, the OSCE and others.

    They also exchanged views on regional security issues.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Mihai Popșoi Azerbaijani MFA Azerbaijan-Moldova relations
    Ceyhun Bayramovla Moldovanın XİN rəhbəri görüşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с молдавским коллегой повестку стратегического партнерства
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