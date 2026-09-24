Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks

    Military
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 18:53
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks

    Additional practical tasks have been successfully completed as part of "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise conducted in Azerbaijan.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that pursuant to the exercise plan, units from the participating countries successfully carried out activities involving the deployment of personnel from helicopters, the rapid establishment of operational positions, and the neutralization of simulated terrorist groups.

    During the execution of these tasks, military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan demonstrated a high level of professionalism and coordination.

    It is worth mentioning that the exercise primarily focuses on enhancing the participants" practical skills, ensuring the coordinated operation of aviation assets and personnel, and successfully accomplishing the objectives set for the exercise.

    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks

    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks
    'Power of Unity – 2026' exercise successfully completes next tasks

    Power of Unity Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan (MoD)
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