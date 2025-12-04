Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    China to provide $100M humanitarian aid for Gaza, Xi says

    Other countries
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 13:33
    China to provide $100M humanitarian aid for Gaza, Xi says

    China will provide $100 million in aid to the Palestinians to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support reconstruction efforts, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Xi was speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Beijing.

    Çin Qəzzaya 100 milyon dollar ayıracaq
    Китай выделит $100 млн на помощь Газе

