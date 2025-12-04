China to provide $100M humanitarian aid for Gaza, Xi says
04 December, 2025
- 13:33
China will provide $100 million in aid to the Palestinians to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support reconstruction efforts, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.
Xi was speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Beijing.
