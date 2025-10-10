China to impose special port fees on US vessels
- 10 October, 2025
- 13:13
China plans to impose a special port fee on US vessels docking at Chinese ports, in retaliation for the Trump administration's move to levy fees on Chinese ships, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.
China's Ministry of Transportation said Friday the fees will be collected on vessels owned by US companies, organizations, or individuals. Vessels with 25% or more of their equity owned by US entities, as well as those flying the US flag, will also be subject to the special port fee, it added.
