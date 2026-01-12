Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 13:25
    China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'

    China said on Monday it opposes foreign "interference" in other countries after US President Donald Trump threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters, Report informs via AFP.

    "We always oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked about Trump's comments.

    "We call on all parties to do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East," she added.

    China Iran President Donald Trump
    Çin Trampın İranla bağlı bəyanatına münasibət bildirib
    Пекин отреагировал на заявление Трампа по Ирану

    Latest News

    13:57

    Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hub

    Other countries
    13:51

    Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risks

    Finance
    13:45

    Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levels

    Energy
    13:37

    Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025

    Region
    13:34

    ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025

    Energy
    13:25

    China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'

    Other countries
    13:22

    Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%

    Energy
    13:18

    Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025

    Energy
    13:03

    SOFAZ revenues from sale of Azerbaijan's profitable oil, gas to exceed $5B in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed