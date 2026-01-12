China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'
Other countries
- 12 January, 2026
- 13:25
China said on Monday it opposes foreign "interference" in other countries after US President Donald Trump threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters, Report informs via AFP.
"We always oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked about Trump's comments.
"We call on all parties to do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East," she added.
Latest News
13:57
Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hubOther countries
13:51
Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risksFinance
13:45
Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levelsEnergy
13:37
Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025Region
13:34
ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025Energy
13:25
China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'Other countries
13:22
Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%Energy
13:18
Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025Energy
13:03