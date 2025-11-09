Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    China says it's hoping for action from Netherlands to resolve Nexperia crisis

    Other countries
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 16:01
    The Chinese government said on Saturday it is waiting for concrete actions by the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over chipmaker Nexperia that has led to shortages of the company's chips and threatened car production, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Chinese Commerce Ministry said it had agreed to a Dutch request to send representatives to Beijing for talks on Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but owned by the Chinese firm Wingtech.

    "We are conducting constructive talks (with China) and will take the appropriate constructive steps ourselves when that's needed, a spokesperson for the Netherlands' Economic Affairs Ministry said in response on Saturday.

    "At this time, we cannot discuss the content of the ongoing talks."

    The Netherlands intervened at Nexperia, a major maker of basic chips used in the electrical systems of cars, on September 30, saying it had to do so to prevent the company from moving production from Europe to China. China responded by blocking export of the company's finished products on October 4, leading to shortages.

    China has begun offering carmakers exemptions to export restrictions on a case-by-case basis, following a deal with the US.

    Çin "Nexperia" ilə bağlı Aİ-nin Niderlanda təsirini artırmağa ümid edir
    КНР надеется на влияние на Нидерланды со стороны ЕС по ситуации с Nexperia

