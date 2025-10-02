Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    China, Malaysia in talks for rare earths refinery project

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:57
    China, Malaysia in talks for rare earths refinery project

    China and Malaysia are in early talks for a project to process rare earths, with sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional likely to partner with a Chinese state-owned firm to build a refinery in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the matter said, Report informs via Reuters.

    If the joint venture takes shape, it would represent a significant policy departure for China, the world's top supplier and refiner of rare earths, which has banned export of its processing technology to protect its dominance of the industry.

    Beijing is ready to swap its technology for access to Malaysia's untapped rare earths reserves, seeking to limit competition from Australian rival Lynas Rare Earths, which has a processing plant in the central state of Pahang, said two sources in Malaysia with knowledge of the talks.

    China Malaysia rare-earth metals
    "Reuters": Çin və Malayziya nadir torpaq elementlərinin emalı üzrə layihə ilə bağlı danışıqlar aparır
    Reuters: Китай и Малайзия обсуждают проект переработки редкоземельных металлов

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed