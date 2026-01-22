Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED
Other countries
- 22 January, 2026
- 15:30
The ceremony for signing the Board of Peace charter, initiated by US President Donald Trump, concluded in Davos.
According to Report's correspondent in Davos, at the end of the event, Donald Trump shook hands with the heads of state present at the ceremony.
A signing ceremony for the Board of Peace Charter is underway in Davos.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.
