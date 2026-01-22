Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The ceremony for signing the Board of Peace charter, initiated by US President Donald Trump, concluded in Davos.

    According to Report's correspondent in Davos, at the end of the event, Donald Trump shook hands with the heads of state present at the ceremony.

    A signing ceremony for the Board of Peace Charter is underway in Davos.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

    ABŞ Prezidenti Donald Trampın təşəbbüsü ilə yaradılan Sülh Şurası təsis edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Создан Совет мира, инициированный президентом США Дональдом Трампом - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

