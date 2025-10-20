Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 10:08
    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz won Bolivia's presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, Report informs via Reuters.

    Paz, a senator from the Christian Democratic Party, won 54.5% of the vote, beating Quiroga's 45.5%, according to early results from Bolivia's electoral tribunal. But Paz's party does not hold a majority in the country's legislature, which will force him to forge alliances to govern effectively.

    The new president takes office on November 8.

    "We must open Bolivia to the world," said Paz during his victory speech from La Paz, after Quiroga conceded defeat.

    Rodrigo Paz Bolivia presidential runoff
    Boliviyada keçirilən prezident seçkilərində Rodriqo Paz qalib gəlib
    Сенатор Родриго Пас одержал победу на выборах президента Боливии

    Latest News

    10:08

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Other countries
    10:03

    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    09:53
    Video

    2 dead after Emirates plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

    Other countries
    09:51

    China's oil imports from Russia drop 8.1% in nine months of 2025

    Other countries
    09:45

    Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:32

    British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

    Other countries
    09:27

    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Other countries
    09:03

    Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

    Other countries
    All News Feed