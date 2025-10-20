Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 10:08
Centrist Rodrigo Paz won Bolivia's presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, Report informs via Reuters.
Paz, a senator from the Christian Democratic Party, won 54.5% of the vote, beating Quiroga's 45.5%, according to early results from Bolivia's electoral tribunal. But Paz's party does not hold a majority in the country's legislature, which will force him to forge alliances to govern effectively.
The new president takes office on November 8.
"We must open Bolivia to the world," said Paz during his victory speech from La Paz, after Quiroga conceded defeat.
