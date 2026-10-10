Ceiling material collapse injures 38 in South Korea

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Large sections of ceiling finish material collapsed in a building in Daegu , South Korea, on Saturday, injuring 38 people, including nine who were taken to hospitals, officials said, Report informs via Yonhap.

A kitchenware sales event for senior citizens was being held on the second floor of a four-story building in the southeastern city when the material fell from the ceiling, according to Daegu firefighting and local district officials.

Sixty-six people fled the building, and of them, 38 sustained light injuries, such as abrasions, the officials said. Nine of the injured were transferred to hospitals, but no one was in critical condition.

Firefighters sent 60 personnel and used 14 pieces of equipment to search the premises for additional casualties, but none were found.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the accident by the acting police chief and ordered relevant agencies to do everything to rescue any victims and handle the aftermath, according to his office.

Authorities said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.