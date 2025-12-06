Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in Guadeloupe; 10 people killed

    Other countries
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 14:13
    Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in Guadeloupe; 10 people killed

    A person drove a vehicle into a crowd during Christmas event preparations in Sainte-Anne in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe on Friday (local time), leaving at least 19 victims, including 10 deaths, Report informs via Hindustan Times.

    According to Radio Caraïbes Internationale Guadeloupe, three victims are said to be in a serious condition. The tragedy occurred at Schoelcher Square, opposite the town hall and the church.

    The cause of the accident is currently unknown, and an investigation into the matter is underway. According to witnesses at the scene quoted in the RCI report, the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel. The theory is yet to be confirmed. The driver is said to have remained on the scene.

    Firefighters, paramedics and police officers are deployed at the scene. The mayor of the town is on the scene and has activated a crisis team to assist the victims of the horrific tragedy.

    Guadeloupe car accident Christmas
    Qvadelupada Milad yarmarkasında avtomobil izdihamın üzərinə sürülüb, 10 nəfər ölüb
    В Гваделупе в результате наезда автомобиля на рождественской ярмарке погибли 10 человек

    Latest News

    14:13

    Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in Guadeloupe; 10 people killed

    Other countries
    14:00

    S&P assesses Azerbaijan's banking reforms

    Finance
    13:45

    Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

    Other countries
    13:37

    Bayern's Díaz gets Champions League ban cut after reckless foul on PSG's Hakimi

    Football
    13:28

    Deputy Minister: Participation of Azerbaijani youth in int'l events to become regular

    Domestic policy
    13:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss collaboration prospects in healthcare sector

    Health
    13:02

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    12:53

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    All News Feed