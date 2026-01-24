Car crashes into Detroit-area airport entrance, injuring 6

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    A car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in the US on Friday evening, striking a ticket counter and injuring six people, airport officials said, Report informs via ABC News.

    The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. The cause of the crash was not yet known, and airport police were investigating.

    The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.

    Video posted on social media showed a blue, four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and truck popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby.

    Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene.

    Avtomobil Detroyt hava limanının girişinə çırpılıb, 6 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    Автомобиль врезался во въезд аэропорта Детройта, пострадали 6 человек

