Canada court orders tobacco companies to pay billions in damages

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Court of Canada ordered the major tobacco companies to pay 15.5 billion Canadian dollars (12.4 billion US dollars) to citizens of the country, which stated that the company did not warn them about the dangers of smoking, according to Report referring to RIA Novosti.

Payment of tobacco companies for the moral damage caused to smokers, will be the largest in Canadian history.

Imperial Tobacco, Rothmans Benson & Hedges, and JTI-MacDonald announced their intention to appeal.