Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported
- 14 November, 2025
- 20:32
Several people were killed and several others injured after a bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm, the Swedish police said in a statement.
Report informs via Reuters that a spokesperson for Stockholm's emergency services said that five people were injured in the incident.
The cause of the crash has not been reported yet.
