Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 20:32
    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Several people were killed and several others injured after a bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm, the Swedish police said in a statement.

    Report informs via Reuters that a spokesperson for Stockholm's emergency services said that five people were injured in the incident.

    The cause of the crash has not been reported yet.

    bus road accident Sweden
    Photo
    Stokholmda avtobusun dayanacağa çırpılması nəticəsində 3 nəfər ölüb - Yenilənib
    Photo
    В Стокгольме из-за наезда автобуса на остановку погибли три человека

    Latest News

    20:57

    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    20:55

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    20:32

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    20:03

    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    19:50

    EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan's history full of inspiring examples of strong women

    Foreign policy
    19:39
    Photo

    Important agreements on Green Energy Corridor reached in Budapest

    Energy
    19:30

    Kobakhidze and Mirzoyan discuss transit potential of Georgia and Armenia

    Other
    19:25

    Armenian MPs to visit Saint Petersburg at end of November

    Region
    All News Feed