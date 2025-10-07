Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3

    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 17:37
    Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3

    At least three construction workers were injured after a building under renovation partly collapsed in central Madrid, authorities said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Two people were lightly injured while a third person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, said Beatriz Martin, an emergency services spokesperson.

    Madrid bilding collapse construction workers
    İspaniya paytaxtında bina uçub, səkkiz nəfər yaralanıb
    В Мадриде рухнуло здание, пострадали восемь человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    18:10
    Photo

    Exhibition showcases halal industry at AZHAB Forum

    Business
    18:01

    BTK customs digitalization discussed at trilateral meeting in Istanbul

    Business
    17:50

    Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

    Other countries
    17:42

    CBA: Azerbaijani businesses prefer bank financing

    Finance
    17:37

    Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3

    Other countries
    17:33

    ICD: Sukuk will help Azerbaijani companies access new borrowing markets

    Finance
    17:31

    ITFC: Islamic finance benefits from global crises

    Finance
    17:28

    Slovak leader announces deal with US on new nuclear reactor

    Other countries
    17:24

    Baku and Astana discuss development of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed