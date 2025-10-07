Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3
At least three construction workers were injured after a building under renovation partly collapsed in central Madrid, authorities said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.
Two people were lightly injured while a third person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, said Beatriz Martin, an emergency services spokesperson.
