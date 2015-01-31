 Top
    Brzezinski assessed sanctions against Russia

    Now the main task is to ensure stability in Europe, the inviolability of borders and the right to free choice of each state

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ If US and European Union had not imposed sanctions, Russia would deprived Ukraine's independence and threatened the security of another European state.

    Report informs referring to Onet.pl, it was stated by well-known American political scientist and adviser to several presidents Zbigniew Brzezinski.

    RF could repeat the same scenario in other countries, especially in the Baltic States , said Brzezinski.

    According to him, the main task now is to ensure stability in Europe, the inviolability of borders and the right to free choice of each state.

