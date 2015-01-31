Brzezinski assessed sanctions against Russia

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ If US and European Union had not imposed sanctions, Russia would deprived Ukraine's independence and threatened the security of another European state.

Report informs referring to Onet.pl, it was stated by well-known American political scientist and adviser to several presidents Zbigniew Brzezinski.

RF could repeat the same scenario in other countries, especially in the Baltic States , said Brzezinski.

According to him, the main task now is to ensure stability in Europe, the inviolability of borders and the right to free choice of each state.