    • 03 November, 2025
    • 20:03
    Brussels to host historic EU Enlargement Summit on Nov. 4

    On Tuesday, November 4, Brussels will host an Enlargement Summit, where leaders of EU member states and candidate countries will discuss European integration, according to Euronews, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to speak at the event.

    Discussions on innovative prospects for European integration will take place during the first-ever live televised broadcast of its kind.

    It is noted that the President of the European Council, António Costa, has confirmed his participation.

    "The summit will bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterparts from Moldova and Serbia - Maia Sandu and Aleksandar Vučić," the outlet wrote.

    Also expected to attend are three prime ministers representing the Western Balkans: Edi Rama of Albania, Milojko Spajić of Montenegro, and Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia. The participation of European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is also anticipated.

    At the same time, it remains unclear in what format the leaders of the European countries will participate.

    On November 4, the European Commission will present its report on Ukraine's progress.

