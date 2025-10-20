British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight
- 20 October, 2025
- 09:32
British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph wrote on Sunday citing an upcoming announcement from British defence minister John Healey, Report informs via Reuters.
Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain's most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia, the newspaper said.
