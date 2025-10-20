British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 09:32
    British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph wrote on Sunday citing an upcoming announcement from British defence minister John Healey, Report informs via Reuters.

    Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain's most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia, the newspaper said.

    Britaniyada hərbi bazaları təhdid edən dronların vurulmasına icazə veriləcək
    Британским военным разрешат сбивать угрожающие их базам дроны

