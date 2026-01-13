British foreign secretary summons Iranian ambassador

Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is the latest European minister to summon her country's Iranian ambassador to answer after protests in the country have been met with violence, Report informs via Sky News.

"As the further reports have come through, the minister for the Middle East, at my instruction, has summoned the Iranian ambassador to underline the gravity of this moment and to call Iran to answer for the horrific reports that we are hearing."

A number of European countries acted similarly earlier today with Finland's foreign minister warning Tehran had shut the internet off "to kill and oppress in silence".

It comes after Cooper spoke to her Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi yesterday, "setting out the UK's total abhorrence" to Tehran's actions.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Cooper announced the move and says Britain condemns "in the strongest possible terms the brutal killing of protesters".