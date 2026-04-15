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    Brent crude rises to $95.64 per barrel amid market pressures

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    • 15 April, 2026
    • 10:38
    Brent crude rises to $95.64 per barrel amid market pressures

    Oil prices rose modestly on the morning of April 15 following a steep decline in the previous trading session, which had been driven by expectations of de-escalation in the Middle East, Report informs.

    As of 9:12 am Baku time (GMT+4), June futures for Brent crude increased by $0.85, or 0.9%, to $95.64 per barrel on the London ICE Futures exchange. The day before, the contract had fallen sharply by $4.57, or 4.6%, to settle at $94.79 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, May futures for WTI crude on the NYMEX electronic trading platform gained $0.20, or 0.22%, reaching $91.48 per barrel. In the previous session, WTI had dropped significantly by $7.80, or 7.87%, closing at $91.28 per barrel.

    Market sentiment remains sensitive to geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, where easing tensions have recently reduced concerns over potential supply disruptions.

    Oil prices Brent crude Escalation in Middle East
    Brent подорожала до $95,64 за баррель

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