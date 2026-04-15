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    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    Domestic policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    A regional conference titled "Legal and Institutional Mechanisms in State-Religion Relations," organized by the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan, is being held in the settlement of Guzanly in the Aghdam district, Report informs.

    The event is attended by the leadership of the committee and the executive authority of the Aghdam district, members of the Milli Majlis, law enforcement officials, public representatives, theologians, religious figures, and heads of religious communities.

    The purpose of the conference is to discuss areas for improving existing legislation, as well as strengthening legal and institutional mechanisms and preventive measures. In addition, an exchange of views on the priorities of educational work will take place.

    As part of the event, panel sessions will also be organized on the themes "Priorities of State Religious Policy in a Changing World" and "Religious Radicalism as a Threat to Socio-Political Stability."

    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations
    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations
    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations
    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations
    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

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