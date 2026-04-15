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    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    Business
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 11:19
    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    The 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia will be held in Shusha today, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani side is expected to be represented at the meeting by officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, economy, energy, culture, education, digital development and transport, the State Tourism Agency, the State Customs Committee and the Central Bank, while the Latvian side will be represented by heads of corresponding agencies.

    The meeting participants will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, including energy, transport, agriculture, technology transfer, increasing trade turnover and developing mutual investments, and a protocol will be signed at the conclusion.

    The co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission are the ministers of agriculture of the two countries, Majnun Mammadov and Armands Krauze.

    The 8th meeting of the IGC was held in Riga in May 2022. The 9th meeting was planned to be held on May 12 of last year, but was first postponed to autumn and then delayed indefinitely.

    Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission Shusha Majnun Mammadov Armands Krauze
    Bu gün Azərbaycan-Latviya Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının 9-cu iclası olacaq
    Сегодня в Шуше пройдет 9-е заседание МПК Азербайджан-Латвия

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