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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gas transportation via Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline up 3%

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 11:10
    Gas transportation via Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline up 3%

    In January–March of 2026, just over 11.1 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines, representing a 3.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the first quarter, 50.8% of the gas transmission was carried out via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline (BTE, also known as South Caucasus Pipeline). More than 5.65 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered through BTE, which is an increase of a 3.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    Gas from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is transported through the South Caucasus Pipeline to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The pipeline was commissioned at the end of 2006, and gas production from Phase I of the Shah Deniz field began to be delivered through it.

    Since the summer of 2018, gas produced under Phase II of the Shah Deniz field has been supplied to Türkiye via the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline, connecting to the TANAP pipeline.

    gas transportation Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline South Caucasus Pipeline State Statistical Committee Shah Deniz Azerbaijan
    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ərzurum boru kəməri ilə nəqletmə 3 %-dən çox artıb
    Поставки газа по трубопроводу Баку-Тбилиси-Эрзурум увеличились на 3,3%

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