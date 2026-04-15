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    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    Religion
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 11:43
    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    The State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan expects positive results in regulating state-religious relations through the strengthening of educational work and coordination of relevant structures, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov said at a regional conference in Aghdam, Report informs.

    According to him, a series of such events is aimed at strengthening religious education in the country, as well as countering radicalism and eliminating negative influences.

    "The main goal is to improve the joint work of the relevant bodies in the sphere of regulating state-religious relations," he noted.

    Ismayilov emphasized that representatives of religious communities, clergy, elders, and relevant specialists from the regions actively participate in such meetings.

    He expressed confidence that holding such events will make it possible to achieve tangible results in this sphere.

    Gunduz Ismayilov regional conference Aghdam
    Gündüz İsmayılov: Dövlət-din münasibətlərinin tənzimlənməsində müsbət nəticələr gözləyirik
    Исмайылов: Ожидаются позитивные изменения в регулировании государственно-религиозных отношений

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