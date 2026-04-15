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    Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum

    The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Madina Gasimova titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory," supported by the .ART global domain, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Amina Melikova, Director of the National Carpet Museum, noted that the exhibition features 28 works created by the artist over the last five years. "A significant part of the exposition consists of five new carpets woven in the museum's traditional technology department based on the artist's sketches. These works demonstrate the expressive possibilities of modern imagery in textiles, creating a meaningful dialogue between traditional crafts and contemporary art. Within the framework of the exhibition, four manifestations of the work 'Flowers for Mothers' – painting, carpet, stained glass, and digital interpretation – will be included in the museum's permanent collection," Melikova added.

    Highlighting how the same image is embodied in various forms within the project, the director said: "The image moves from painting to the digital plane, subsequently gaining new meaning in physical media such as stained glass, mosaics, or carpets. Thus, the image does not remain within a fixed frame; it transforms and continues its life in different materials. The recurring motifs that form the internal rhythm of the exposition – changing seasons, floral compositions, male and female portraits, Baku cityscapes, and abstract forms – are presented in various materials and techniques, creating a visual, emotional, and immersive environment. A sound installation specially prepared for the exhibition, based on the recording of the carpet-weaving process, is also presented here."

    Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova stated that this exhibition testifies to the author's rich and powerful creative energy. "The Ministry of Culture pays special attention to creative individuals and creates extensive opportunities to support the creativity of talented youth. Creating conditions for the international recognition of young artists is a priority issue. The author's distinct visual language and bold approach to art make her creatively unique and innovative. We are confident that the exhibition will be memorable for both local and foreign visitors and will contribute to the development of contemporary art," Yusifova added.

    The curator of the exhibition, Vladimir Opredelenov, Director for Development of the Almaty Museum of Arts and an expert in museum innovation, stated that the artist's work is rooted in tradition, filtered through history, and simultaneously forms a unity with modern technologies.

    The exhibition will continue until May 15.

    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Solo exhibition titled The Image Imprinted in Memory opens at National Carpet Museum
    Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum exhibition Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva Amina Melikova
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