Bosnian Serb general Zdravko Tolimir dies in the Hague

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bosnian Serb General Zdravko Tolimir, serving a life sentence for genocide during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, died in the Hague on Monday night, a court spokesman said, Report informs referring to the Serbian media.

Tolimir, 67, who was head of military intelligence in the Bosnian Serb army, was found guilty of genocide for crimes including the slaughter of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica, Europe's worst massacre since World War Two.