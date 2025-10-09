Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg has nominated US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his work mediating the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Borg said on Facebook he had "presented the American president with a letter I wrote in my own name, in which I informed him that, like many others, I have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize".

Borg noted that through his role chairing the OSCE last year, he had "worked with many people on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, towards a peace that was finally brokered this summer by the American President".

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement at the White House in August aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two countries, in a move described by the US president as "historic".