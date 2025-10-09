Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:11
    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg has nominated US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his work mediating the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that Borg said on Facebook he had "presented the American president with a letter I wrote in my own name, in which I informed him that, like many others, I have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize".

    Borg noted that through his role chairing the OSCE last year, he had "worked with many people on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, towards a peace that was finally brokered this summer by the American President".

    The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement at the White House in August aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two countries, in a move described by the US president as "historic".

    Ian Borg Donald Trump Armenia Azerbaijan Washington Agreements
    Tramp Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında sülh razılaşmasına görə Nobel mükafatına namizəd irəli sürülüb
    Борг выдвинул Трампа на Нобелевскую премию за мир между Арменией и Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    17:35

    Azerbaijan may cooperate with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group in digital commerce

    Business
    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sector

    AIC
    17:27

    Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 months

    Region
    17:21

    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    ICT
    17:11

    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    17:10

    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Infrastructure
    17:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi Arabia

    Domestic policy
    17:04

    Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed