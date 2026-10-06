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    Boeing receives Lockheed PAC-3 MSE contract worth up to $14.7 billion

    Other countries
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 08:51
    Boeing receives Lockheed PAC-3 MSE contract worth up to $14.7 billion

    Boeing on Monday said it was awarded a seven-year contract ​worth about $14.7 billion by Lockheed Martin to ‌scale production and deliver PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) seekers, Report informs via Reuters.

    PAC-3 MSE is a hit-to-kill interceptor used within the Patriot air defense ​system to counter ballistic missiles, cruise missiles ​and aircraft.

    The contract award enables Boeing to triple ⁠the production of PAC-3 MSE seekers, the missile's ​guidance component that detects, tracks and helps intercept incoming ​targets.

    In January, Lockheed announced a seven-year framework agreement with the US Department of War to increase the annual production capacity for ​its PAC-3 missile interceptors to 2,000 units a ​year from about 600 previously.

    The production agreements are designed to entice ‌contractors ⁠to move faster on increasing output. They are part of a broader push by the Trump administration to prioritize weapons production over shareholder returns.

    Boeing Lockheed Martin agreement
    "Boeing" və "Lockheed Martin" şirkətləri 14,7 mlrd dollarlıq müqavilə imzalayıblar
    Boeing и Lockheed Martin заключили контракт на сумму $14,7 млрд
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