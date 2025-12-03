Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Blast targeting police vehicle kills three policemen in northwest Pakistan

    03 December, 2025
    Three security men were killed in an improvised explosive device blast targeting a police vehicle in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, an official said, Report informs via Deccan Herald.

    The incident occurred in the Panyala area of Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.

    Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq and the driver of the mobile van, Sakhi Jan, lost their lives in the incident.

    The Paniyala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), station house officer (SHO) and other district police officials reached the site of the improvised explosive device (IED) blast soon after the incident.

    A statement by the office of Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that the attack was carried out by "unidentified terrorists." The terrorists have carried out a cowardly attack, the DPO told the media.

    Pakistanda üç polis əməkdaşı ölüb
    В Пакистане при взрыве самодельного устройства погибли трое полицейских

