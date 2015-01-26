Blast in Afghanistan: 5 people wounded

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion took place in Baba Wali Hotel this afternoon at the time people were having food there, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal, spokesman for Nangarhar police headquarters confirmed the incident. Mashriqiwal says the explosion took place in Baba Wali Hotel this afternoon at the time people were having food there. He added that no one was arrested but an investigation was initiated into the incident.

No groups including Taliban have claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Although, Nangarhar is comparatively a secured province but recently terrorists have increased their activities in this eastern province. On Saturday terrorists martyred two policemen and injured two others in an explosion targeting their vehicle.