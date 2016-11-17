Bill introduced US Congress to end Electoral College

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ California’s junior U.S. senator Barbara Boxer introduced long-shot legislation today to abolish the Electoral College, which would leave the choosing of a president to the popular vote.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

"The Electoral College is an outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society, and it needs to change immediately", B. Boxer said.

Fox News Channel says that the initiative is likely to fail, since the Congress mostly ruled by Republicans.