Biden completes course of radiation treatment for prostate cancer

    Other countries
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 10:21
    Former US President Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May, completed a course of radiation treatment, his office said, Report informs via NBC News.

    Biden underwent several weeks of treatment, according to his office.

    It was not immediately clear whether Biden, 82, will require additional treatment or measures for his care.

    Biden's daughter Ashley Biden posted a video on her Instagram story of the former president at a University of Pennsylvania medical facility ringing the bell - a tradition for cancer patients marking the completion of, or reaching a major milestone of, cancer treatment.

    A spokesperson for Biden told NBC News this month that Biden was undergoing "radiation therapy and hormone treatment." It was expected to span five weeks.

    Separately, Biden last month underwent a skin cancer treatment known as Mohs surgery, which involves cutting away layers of skin to address a malignancy. He was seen in public at the time wearing a bandage on his forehead.

    Biden announced in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. Experts at the time stated that his case was uncommon but not unheard of, pointing to the 8% of prostate cancer cases that have already metastasized when they are diagnosed. At that point, oncologists who treat the disease said that the patient will most likely have had the disease for several years - though they noted some people can develop a rapidly spreading cancer in some cases.

    Biden left the White House in January after he suspended a re-election campaign that culminated in his endorsement of his vice president, Kamala Harris. His last few months in office sparked speculation about his mental fitness to serve as president. Biden has frequently defended himself against accusations about his mental acuity and memory.

