Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Bessent urges Europe to speed up oil supplies from reserves

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 08:03
    Bessent urges Europe to speed up oil supplies from reserves

    European countries have yet to fulfill commitments made in March to release millions of barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to the global market in order to stabilize energy prices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X, Report informs.

    Bessent noted that under President Trump"s leadership, the United States is delivering on its commitments to help stabilize global energy markets.

    "Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions. American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage. America is doing its part. We look to our allies to match their commitments with action," he said.

    Oil supplies Scott Bessent United States of America European countries
    Bessent Avropanı ehtiyatlardan neft tədarükünü sürətləndirməyə çağırıb
    Бессент призвал Европу ускорить поставки нефти из резервов
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed