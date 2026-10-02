Bessent urges Europe to speed up oil supplies from reserves

European countries have yet to fulfill commitments made in March to release millions of barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to the global market in order to stabilize energy prices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X, Report informs.

Bessent noted that under President Trump"s leadership, the United States is delivering on its commitments to help stabilize global energy markets.

"Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions. American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage. America is doing its part. We look to our allies to match their commitments with action," he said.