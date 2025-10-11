Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order

    Other countries
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 13:00
    Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order

    On the instruction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, a number of measures are being taken to bring the armed forces to the highest level of combat readiness for inspection purposes, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense told BelTA, Report informs.

    Aleksandr Lukashenko Belarus Defense Ministry
    В Беларуси проводится проверка ВС с приведением их в высшую степень готовности

    Latest News

    13:40

    Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movement

    Tourism
    13:16
    Photo

    Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Tourism
    13:00

    Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order

    Other countries
    12:36
    Photo

    AKTA inks MoU with Femmes Digitales

    ICT
    12:15

    White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

    Other countries
    11:52

    Tural Mammadov: Women's role in technology growing every year

    ICT
    11:35

    Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza

    Other countries
    11:19

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 4%

    Energy
    11:04

    Trump plans summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt

    Other countries
    All News Feed