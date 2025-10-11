Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order
- 11 October, 2025
- 13:00
On the instruction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, a number of measures are being taken to bring the armed forces to the highest level of combat readiness for inspection purposes, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense told BelTA, Report informs.
