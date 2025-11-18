Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Belarus, Lithuania discuss ways to combat illegal migration, smuggling

    Other countries
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 14:01
    Belarus, Lithuania discuss ways to combat illegal migration, smuggling

    Border services of Belarus and Lithuania have discussed issues of combating illegal activity on the border, the Belarusian State Border Committee said, Report informs via BelTA.

    "A working meeting took place between the deputy chief border commissioners of Belarus and Lithuania at Lithuania's Lavoriškės checkpoint on November 18. The parties discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, as well as ways to counter illegal migration and combat smuggling outside of checkpoints," the Belarusian border authority said.

    Belarus və Litva nümayəndələri sərhəddəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Пограничники Беларуси и Литвы обсуждают ситуацию на границе

