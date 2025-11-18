Belarus, Lithuania discuss ways to combat illegal migration, smuggling
Other countries
- 18 November, 2025
- 14:01
Border services of Belarus and Lithuania have discussed issues of combating illegal activity on the border, the Belarusian State Border Committee said, Report informs via BelTA.
"A working meeting took place between the deputy chief border commissioners of Belarus and Lithuania at Lithuania's Lavoriškės checkpoint on November 18. The parties discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, as well as ways to counter illegal migration and combat smuggling outside of checkpoints," the Belarusian border authority said.
Latest News
14:35
Photo
Baku TV, Report, Kazakhstan's Khabar Agency ink memorandum of cooperationMedia
14:29
Azerbaijan earns over $126M in crude oil exports to IndiaEnergy
14:17
Azerbaijan appoints trade envoy to Central Asian countriesBusiness
14:11
Expert: Analytical centers boost cooperation in South CaucasusForeign policy
14:01
Belarus, Lithuania discuss ways to combat illegal migration, smugglingOther countries
13:59
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to France tripleEnergy
13:50
FlyDubai orders 150 Airbus A321neo aircraftOther countries
13:39
Over 24M tons of cargo shipped via Azerbaijan's corridors in 9 monthsInfrastructure
13:38