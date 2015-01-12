Ban Ki-moon, Kerry Stress Urgency of Returning to Israeli-Palestinian Talks

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and US Secretary of State John Kerry have discussed a number of pressing issues during a meeting in India, including the need to hastily return to negotiations on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the UN said Sunday.

During talks on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat conference in India, the UN chief and the top US diplomat underlined "the urgency of returning to negotiations to achieve a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a readout of the meeting published by the UN’s official website.

In addition, Kerry and Ban discussed UN efforts for Libyan reconciliation and the need for progress on nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula.

Report informs, In December, the UN Security Council rejected a Palestinian resolution calling for an end to Israeli occupation by 2017. The document was supported by eight of the council’s members and rejected by two, namely the United States and Australia, while five refrained from voting.