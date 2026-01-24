Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Axios: Third round of US, Russia, Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi next week

    Other countries
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 17:10
    The third round of trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi next week, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Trilateral talks between US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive", Ukrainian officials tell me. Another round of talks to be held in Abu Dhabi next week," he wrote.

    "Axios": ABŞ, Rusiya və Ukrayna arasında danışıqların üçüncü raundu növbəti həftə Əbu-Dabidə keçiriləcək
    Axios: Третий раунд переговоров США, России и Украины состоится в Абу-Даби на следующей неделе

