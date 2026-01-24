Axios: Third round of US, Russia, Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi next week
The third round of trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi next week, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.
"Trilateral talks between US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive", Ukrainian officials tell me. Another round of talks to be held in Abu Dhabi next week," he wrote.
